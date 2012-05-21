Europe Proposes Antitrust Settlement To Google, Gives Just Weeks To Comply

The European Union has been investigating Google’s actions as an alleged monopoly in search engines online, centering on how Google’s algorithms seem to place greater emphasis on its own services than rivals’s results when they’re relevant to a user’s search query. Competition regulators have now written to Google outlining their specific areas of concern, and have given Google “some weeks” to enact changes that fully address the EU’s worries–at which point it can then move on to a discussion of a settlement. Otherwise Google may be persued with a full lawsuit and ultimately be landed with a punitive fine. The EU was among the first bodies to criticise Intel over its browser monopoly, and handed out a $1.4 billion fine…it also recently fined a cartel of LCD makers close to a billion dollars for price fixing.