YouTube’s Seventh Birthday Sees 72 Hours Of Footage Uploaded Every Minute

Sunday was YouTube’s seventh birthday, and just like last year the site celebrated with a short blog post and a dab of news. This year the news is astonishing growth: At age 6, YouTube was seeing 48 hours of footage uploaded every minute, and just one year later it’s saying 72 hours–that’s one whole extra day–is uploaded each minute. YouTube recently announced it would be launching a food channel with some veteran TV hands on board, and its growth was confirmed by a different set of statistics that said for the month of April viewing rates were up 55% for the same period in 2011.