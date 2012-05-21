Leap Motion’s 3-D System Is Like A Kinect For Controlling Your Computer

We might not have jet packs yet, but apparently the ability to control our computers by wiggling our fingers is right around the corner.

Leap Motion, a San Francisco startup, has created a device (“the Leap”) that lets you control your computer just my moving your fingers over it, as if you were using a touchscreen in the air.

But you can also use it to manipulate 3-D items as well, like working with a 3-D model or rotating 3-D objects and displays–all without special gloves or other controllers. The device, a small rectangular cube that you plug into your computer via the USB drive, simply follows your fingers, or any other object (like a pen or brush) that you stick into the 4 cubic feet above it. (See video, below.)

The company says the device is 200 times more precise than any other technology out there today. The company’s founders, Michael Buckwald and David Holtz, won’t divulge how they cracked a nut that academia and industry have been banging away at for decades to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. But they say the secret is in the software and how it processes the input, not in the sensors inside the device, which they call little more than glorified webcams.