Get More From Pinterest Than Just Expensive Ideas

The appeal of Pinterest is hard to understand for those who have yet to post anything to that great pinboard in the cloud. And then once your pin addiction is in full effect, it can be even harder to figure out exactly why you are sinking so much time into the endless stream of neat-looking stuff.

While there’s nothing wrong with simply sharpening your eye and taste by clicking the “Pin It” bookmarklet–we all need a break sometimes–Pinterest can also be used in productive, focused ways. It’s all about having an end goal in mind when you create those pinboards. So if you want to harness Pinterest’s strengths and habit-forming powers, try these exercises.

Plan A Vacation With Friends

Pretty much everywhere you want to visit, eat, drink, stay, or relax on a vacation has a website, and most of them have illustrative pictures. Isn’t that convenient? Capitalize on the web’s travel-friendly nature by creating a separate pinboard for every city or destination you want to hit up. If you’re traveling with other people, nag them to create a Pinterest account if they haven’t already, then follow them. Now, head to the board for the city you’re visiting, click “Edit Board,” then type in their name under the “Who can pin?” section.

Now you can both throw restaurants, hotels, attractions, events, coffee shops, dive bars, or whatever catches your eye onto the board, and you and your travel buddies can see what common themes crop up. It’s a lot easier to make sense of than a spreadsheet, and you’re always just one click away from getting to a phone number or online booking form. My wife and I are planning a three-city jaunt through Pinterest, and it’s helped us realize that, at the least, we should plan to enact a strict diet a few weeks before we leave.

Window-shop

Speaking of vacations, maybe you’ve thought about crashing on a couch in another city for a quick, cheap weekend trip. But the idea of browsing Airbnb for a distant city, with unfamiliar neighborhoods and unknown renters, kills the impulse. Then check out Airbnb’s pinboards, where you’ll find the Best of Austin, Unique New York, Brazilian Bests, and other boards with big, clear pictures of where you’d stay, arranged by city.

There are, in fact, quite a few brands that offer what amounts to a prettier, easier to browse version of their own websites on Pinterest. Etsy, Threadless Tees, Whole Foods, Travel Channel–the list goes on. Searching Google with “Pinterest” before the name of the brand gives you something more akin to a window-shopping experience than almost anything else on the web.