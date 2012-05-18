Twitter Partners With NASCAR For Live Coverage Of All-Star Races

Twitter and NASCAR announced a digital partnership Friday that will bring NASCAR enthusiasts the tweet-by-tweet of the Pocono 400 race on the weekend of June 10. Twitter will curate #NASCAR tweets from drivers and commentators, as well as celebrities and fans. Twitter users watching the races on TNT will get in-depth coverage of events on the racetrack and in the garage. Twitter also recently posted a job listing for a Sports Editorial Associate Producer, showing continued interest in ramping up its sports coverage.
Visit our main Fast Feed page during the day to catch up on news like this as it happens.