Twitter Partners With NASCAR For Live Coverage Of All-Star Races

Twitter and NASCAR announced a digital partnership Friday that will bring NASCAR enthusiasts the tweet-by-tweet of the Pocono 400 race on the weekend of June 10. Twitter will curate #NASCAR tweets from drivers and commentators, as well as celebrities and fans. Twitter users watching the races on TNT will get in-depth coverage of events on the racetrack and in the garage. Twitter also recently posted a job listing for a Sports Editorial Associate Producer, showing continued interest in ramping up its sports coverage.