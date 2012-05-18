Top 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

We released our annual Most Creative People list this week. As usual, it was wildly popular. Though we have decided not to include its content in this week’s top 10, you can read about it here (in case you missed it). We have some incredible new tech stories this week that include defying gravity and circumnavigating the globe using nothing but solar energy. We also have some sound business advice on how to love your work, condense the nonsense, and hire new people like a pro. Enjoy.
1. Clayton Christensen On How To Find Work That You Love
Fast Company
Clayton Christensen shares his thoughts on deeper motivational factors that will help you feel more fulfilled at work.
2. 5 Ways Process Is Killing Your Productivity
Fast Company
Lisa Bodell has 5 tips to clear out the managerial clutter at work.
3. Exclusive: New Google+ Study Reveals Minimal Social Activity, Weak User Engagement
Fast Company
Check out Austin Carr’s controversial piece on Google+’s weak engagement.
4. Infographic: When The Lights Go Out, The World Eats Junk
Co.Design
Mark Wilson gives you reason to lock your cupboards at night.
5. MIT Creates Amazing UI From Levitating Orbs
Co.Design
Mark Wilson reports on how MIT is defying gravity.
6. This Dead-Simple Idea Could Fix iPad’s Lousy Typing
Co.Design
Daniel Hooper is revolutionizing the way we edit on touch-screen devices.
7. J. Crew CEO, Apple Board Member Mickey Drexler Reveals Steve Jobs’ iCar Dream, Confirms “Living Room” Plans
Fast Company
An iCar? Well, the auto industry probably could use some disruptive competition…
8. The 6 Huge Hiring Mistakes Everyone Makes
Fast Company
Patty Azzarello hits you with some brilliant advice on how to avoid a hiring blunder.
9. This Crazy Boat Just Completed The First Solar-Powered Sail Around The World
Co.Exist
Ben Schiller reports on this amazing boat that circumnavigated the world using nothing but solar power. Their biggest challenge? Pirates!
10. The Key To Content Marketing (And Business): Be Less Self-Centered
Co.Create
Shane Snow argues that the key to marketing lies in listening, not talking.
Catch up on other stories and never miss a beat by signing up for Fast Company daily and weekly newsletters.
Read more selections from our Weekly 10 series.