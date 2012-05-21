Predictable Time Off: The Team Solution To Overcoming Constant Work Connection

Reflecting on his relationship with his smartphone, one manager pronounced: “I love the thing and I hate it at the same time. The reason I love it is that it gives me so much power. And the reason I hate it is that it has so much power over me.”

Smartphones and other wireless devices give us the power to stay connected and free us from the shackles of the office. But that power brings ever-increasing demands to deliver to clients, customers, and superiors. We feel overwhelmed, overworked, and never free of interruption.

Advice on how to cope in this “always connected” age is plentiful: How to prioritize work better, manage your time more effectively across different domains of your life, survive email overload and even remedy your smartphone addiction. The trouble is that there is only so much that you can do alone: You can decide to turn off, but that does not mean everyone else will too.

A completely different type of advice focuses on improving not your life, but your organization. The goal here is to get people to speak up, voice their insights and feedback, and own their work process. Continuous Improvement, Lean Manufacturing, Six Sigma, and Organization Learning are initiatives that share this goal. The trouble is that it is nearly impossible to mandate open dialogue, and even if it emerges, any gains in efficiency that follow will be reinvested in the organization–not your personal life.

What I have discovered in my research is the power of integrating these two disparate, often complicated, and difficult to implement types of advice. Using your own need for less work (and more predictability and control) as a lever to change the way work is done can make your work more manageable and engaging and your work process more effective and efficient.

This insight derives from a six-year collaboration with an elite global management consulting firm, the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). What started as a small field experiment with one BCG case team triggered a global initiative at BCG that after four years had involved more than 900 teams in 30 countries. Teams were not only challenging their non-stop workweeks but collaborating to rethink and improve the work process.