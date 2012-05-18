Pre-IPO, Facebook Kicks Off Hackathon 31

A toast to its early code-cramming all-night product building sessions, Facebook held its 31st Hackathon at its Menlow Park HQ starting last night–one last hurrah before “FB” starts trading on NASDAQ this morning.

Later today, Mark Zuckerberg will remotely ring the NASDAQ bell at start of trading, post-hackathon, from Facebook HQ.

A packed crowd gave Zuckerberg a standing ovation.

Timeline, chat, and video features on Facebook today started off as hacks during the hackathons Facebook holds every few months.