Twitter Using Social Info From The Web To Recommend Follows For You

Yesterday evening Twitter revealed a new service to its millions of users: Suggested follows. It’s an expansion of its current recommendation engine that simply shows the same list to new joiners to Twitter, and it’s rolling out in an number of countries around the world as an experiment to both new joiners and current users. The system uses information from the “Twitter ecosystem” to populate these lists, which means Twitter is harvesting social information about its visitors from the greater web via Twitter buttons and widgets. This is interesting news because it points to a future where Twitter leverages its social data in the way Facebook and Google do now. Sensitive to the kinds of privacy messes these rival firms have got into, Twitter has implemented a “do not track” system alongside the new service so you can opt out.