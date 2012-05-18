Joel Stein, The World’s Best Self-Promoter, On How To Be The World’s Best Self-Promoter

I do not like being a self-promoting whore. In fact, one of the reasons I became a writer was to avoid being a businessman, and one of the reasons I didn’t want to be a businessman was because I didn’t want to deal with sales. That was before I knew that every job, everywhere, largely consists of being a salesperson.

Still, I hate all my friends who email me to come see their band, their play, their art opening, or their book reading. The point is: I have a lot of cool friends. Also, that when I finally wrote my own book–Man Made: A Stupid Quest For Masculinity, which you can find here, here and here–I didn’t want to tell people to buy it. I wanted my publisher to do that, and for me to show up on talk shows and be clever and have the host mention my book at the end as I objected to the plug.

But I also didn’t want to fail.

So I did some things I knew were obnoxious. I emailed everyone I sort of knew who hosted a TV show, or worked at a TV show that had guests. Basically, if you once stupidly gave me your email I bothered you. Bill Maher put me on his TV show; Kurt Andersen put me on his radio show. Smarter people pretended they didn’t get the email. If I’d ever been on your show before, you got an email from me, suggesting a guest, who was also me.

If you’d ever sent me an email saying you liked one of my columns in the last ten years, you got not just one shameful, apologetic email asking you to buy my book, but, two weeks later, another one. If you responded to that Time column I wrote asking people to send me mail to help save the postal service, you got a postcard about my book in your mailbox. I was so annoying that, in several cases, people who once wrote me fan email now write me hate email. Also, one person said he was reporting me to the FTC.