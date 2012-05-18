Facebook Is About People, Not Brands–So What Is Your Company Doing?

In 2011, IBM published a report that clearly highlighted a gap in the perceptions of consumers and business when it comes to social media. “Getting closer to customers is a top priority for CEOs,” according to the IBM CEO Study. “Today’s businesses are fervently building social media programs to do just this. But are customers as enthusiastic?” In a word, no, says IBM: “What we discovered may come as a surprise to those companies that assume consumers are seeking them out to feel connected to their brand.”

IBM surveyed consumers about their social media use, asking them to identify the reasons they go to social networking sites. By a wide margin, the top reason, and perhaps unsurprisingly, was to connect with family and friends, cited by 70 percent of the respondents, reinforcing the notion that social networking is about personal (offline) connections. The next most popular reason is to access news and entertainment, cited by about half. You have to go way down the list, to the tenth spot, to find anything about brands, with a quarter of consumers (23 percent) saying they use social media so they can interact with brands.

IBM’s researchers then did an interesting reality test. They asked a sample of business people why they think consumers follow their brand’s social activities, and then asked consumers why they really did so. The perception gap was stark. Sixty-four percent of business executives think consumers interact with them on social media to feel more “connected” to the brand, when in fact only 33 percent of consumers say that is the case. Sixty-one percent of businesses think consumers follow them to be “part of a community”; in fact that is the least important reason why consumers say they connect with businesses socially. Instead, consumers told IBM, they mainly go to a company’s social site to hunt for discounts (61 percent) and–this is better news–to make purchases (55 percent). Both of these categories rank at the very bottom of businesses’ perceptions.

What can we conclude from this? To the rather modest degree that consumers are interacting with companies in the social media sphere, they’re most often looking for two things: to get coupons and to buy stuff. They’re also looking for product reviews, which are often closely associated with e-commerce sites as well.

There’s good news and bad news here. While there is clear transactional potential, social media isn’t shaping up to be a great place to build a brand. Instead it is a place for consumers to get a deal. The other thing worth noticing in this study is how far companies are from understanding consumer motivation in the social environment, which makes the programs that rely on it so often misguided. As the study phrases it, “Businesses hoping to foster closer customer connections through social media conversations may be mistakenly projecting their own desires for intimacy onto customers’ motivations for interacting. Interactions with businesses are not the same as interactions with friends. Most consumers are not motivated brand advocates who connect with a company primarily to feel associated with a brand community.”

The IBM study should dash the misguided way of thinking in a case study like that of Pepsi Refresh, where product-focused marketing is replaced by gauzy notions of relationships, and should cause marketers to realize the large numbers of people they see on Facebook and Twitter should not be mistaken for an audience clamoring to connect with brands.