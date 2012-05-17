Kayak IPO Expected In Coming Weeks

CNBC is reporting that travel site Kayak may finally spring its long-delayed IPO in the coming few weeks, riding Facebook’s mega-wake. This news follows a bump in recent performance that Kayak showed off in its Q1 earnings report. The company reported a 39 percent increase in revenue and a net earnings of $4 million for the first quarter of the year, compared to $7 million lost in Q1 last year. According to CNBC, Kayak is targeting a $150 million IPO pegging the valuation at a shade over $1 billion–Instagram’s price tag when Facebook bought it.