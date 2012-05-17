Iran To Sue Google Over Leaving The Persian Gulf Nameless On Maps

Irate about Google’s regional omission on Google Maps, Iran may sue Google for failing to mark that limb of the Arabian Sea by Iran and the Arabian peninsula as the “Persian Gulf” AP reports. The name of the water body has been a sore point between Iran and its neighbors in the Middle East, the BBC explains–while Iran favors “Persian Gulf,” other countries have been rallying behind “Arabian Gulf.” Google for its part, prefered to avoid the issue entirely, leaving the water body nameless. H/T: TheNextWeb.