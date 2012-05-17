FCC To Vote On Spectrum For Wireless Health Monitors

Wireless medical electronics may be getting their own space. Reuters reports that the Federal Communications Commission is nearing a decision about wireless electronics, and is set to announce plans about their future in the U.S. today. All across the country, research is underway to develop small, sensitive, efficient, low-power sensors for the body that could wirelessly transmit patient data to monitors, giving them a tad more mobility. The FCC is due to vote on a two-spectrum plan on May 24, which would designate one spectrum for wireless monitoring at hospitals and medical facilities, and another spectrum for wirelessly monitoring patient data at their homes.