Pinterest Gains $100 Million Funding, Now Worth $1.5 Billion

AllThingsD reports Pinterest has just landed the big prize: A $100 million investment round led by a $50 million sum from leading Japanese e-commerce site Rakuten. The cash will help Pinterest improve its operations and expand global coverage leveraging Rakuten’s existing multinational presence, and comes after previous funding of just $40 million and a valuation in October 2011 of just $200 million. Pinterest has been surrounded by allegations of criminal spamming schemes and copyright infractions, but this growth rate marks it as end of Siicon Valleys next hot startups to watch.