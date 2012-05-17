Chris Mohney Storyboards Tumblr’s Chaos

Let’s say you were handed the keys to a new, experimental department at one of the fastest-growing media companies on the planet. What would you do? (Keep in mind that panicking is not an option.) That’s the position in which Chris Mohney now finds himself. In February Mohney became Tumblr’s first-ever “editor-in-chief.” That sure sounds like an innovator’s dream job: no rulebook, a company culture that thrives on creativity, and a CEO in David Karp who, according to Mohney, wants to works with you, not against you.

“Tumblr’s revenue plan is to find partners who are interested in doing creative stuff on Tumblr.”

Mohney has worked as editor of Gawker and Gridskipper and oversaw Blackbook magazine and all of its associated guides and websites. But now he’s facing a problem more familiar to a new startup than a blog or publication or an established publishing platform with roughly 44 million users that some reckon will surpass blogs in Google popularity soon enough. He has “an avalanche of choices,” as he puts it. “When I first came in, the idea was to create this atmosphere of

creative encouragement, but how that would be accomplished was

completely undefined,” Mohney says.

That changed quickly. Earlier this month, Mohney helped launch the first piece of a new editorial strategy called Storyboard,

a page highlighting individuals and organizations using Tumblr in

creative ways. “This is the first thing Tumblr has done that has a

significant outward-facing goal,” Mohney says, so setting an appropriate

tone early on was crucial. The initial content includes a feature on the New York Times’ photo archive and its companion Tumblr. Elsewhere, you’ll find an interview

with Dotan Negrin who uses Tumblr to document his piano-playing

adventures across New York City. Storyboard even launched its first infographic last

week charting the data behind Tumblr’s 103,227 “Fuck Yeah” blogs (proof

that Tumblr still hasn’t sacrificed its playfulness in the name of

“serious journalism.”)

While the role of his team is still very much a work in progress, one thing is abundantly clear when talking to Mohney: his respect for the Tumblr community. And in a media environment where users are increasingly suspicious about the motives of the people running their favorite web platforms, that user-first emphasis could be what gives Tumblr an edge over its competitors.