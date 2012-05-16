J. Crew CEO, Apple Board Member Mickey Drexler Reveals Steve Jobs’ iCar Dream, Confirms “Living Room” Plans

Steve Jobs didn’t just design hit consumer products in the computer and media industries. He reimagined all types of things, from yachts to staircases to the medical equipment he was said to draw in his hospital bed.

And, according to J. Crew CEO and Apple board member Mickey Drexler, Jobs even envisioned rethinking the automotive industry. Speaking at Fast Company‘s recent Innovation Uncensored conference, Drexler clued the audience in on some insider Apple knowledge.

“Look at the car industry; it’s a tragedy in America. Who is designing the cars?” Drexler said. “Steve’s dream before he died was to design an iCar.”

“And,” Drexler added with a coy smile, “it would’ve been probably 50% of the market. He never did design it.”

Who knows what Jobs would’ve dreamt up for his iCar? It likely would’ve been as sleek as an Apple Store, as interactive as an iPad, and as polished as Jony Ive’s forehead. But alas, we can only imagine.