Verizon Will Suspend Remaining 3G Unlimited Data Plans This Summer

Via FierceWireless : Should Verizon’s current 3G customers decide to migrate toward 4G LTE pastures, their $30 unlimited data plans won’t be going with them. Verizon CFO Fran Shammo announced at a J.P. Morgan conference today that the company’s “grandfathered” 3G customers will have to purchase shared data plans if they upgrade to devices that are compatible with the newer LTE network. Till now, customers have been able to stay on unlimited plans as long as they had signed on before Verizon introduced tiered-pricing last July. The new shared plans will allow customers to connect multiple devices under one data plan, will arrive this summer, but Shammo did not share pricing information.

The announcement comes two weeks after AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said his company’s unlimited data plan, which it pulled in 2010, was his “only regret.”

