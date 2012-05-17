Phil Fernandez And Marketo’s Mission: Eliminate Cold Calling Forever

When he was still a kid, Phil Fernandez loved to paint and sculpt. So much that he devoted 12 years (all the way through college) to such artistic pursuits. Then, armed with a Stanford degree, Fernandez put down the brushes and chisels and “discovered math and computers.” He got a job at a software company and never looked back. That was 30 years ago.

Though Fernandez admits he “lost that part of himself,” creativity is still a big part of his life. As an entrepreneur who now helms Marketo, a rapidly growing developer of marketing automation software, “Building a company scratches all the same itches. It feels like art,” Fernandez tells Fast Company. “Each new stage is new canvas that needs to be painted. Viscerally, it’s the same creative sense.”

Rather than take a rococo route and festoon B2B marketing and sales with more unnecessary layers, Fernandez chose to upend the prevailing revenue-generating methodology. By challenging age-old sales wisdom, Marketo cuts the clutter and generates a Mondrian-like simplicity which strips down the selling process right at the start of the prospect stage.

Death of a Salesman

As Fernandez explains in his new book Revenue Disruption: “The cold call is still king. As a result, creating revenue–arguably the most important thing any business does–remains one of its most expensive and inefficient processes. Depending on the industry and its maturity, an organization will likely spend 20 or 30 percent or more of their total revenue on marketing and sales to create more revenue.”

That’s a lot of dough, even though most companies can’t even manage all the leads they get. Marketo’s proprietary software helps wade through pools of potential customers to identify the most promising ones. Streamlining this process can increase top line revenue up to 40 percent, he says.