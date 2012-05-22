Are You Really Managing For Results?

If I asked, would your employees tell me that you manage their results or their tasks?

It is often natural to want to attempt to manage the different processes that are underway in your organization. The key, however, is to measure the results of the processes, rather than the processes themselves. Four out of 5 managers would say that they manage for results, but their people often have a different story to tell.

How do you identify whether you are measuring the process or the results? To begin, there are three questions to ask yourself:

1. Are you measuring how your team is getting to a result? If the answer is yes, then you are looking at their process, not the results–actions and tasks are just a means to an end. The end is the result

2. Is it measurable? You might assume that if the thing you’re focused on is measurable then it must be a result, but really it could be either. Consider a PR professional who has submitted X number of press releases. That number is measurable. But is it important? How do we know how those press releases have created a result, like impacting the bottom line? You can measure parts of a process–just because it is measurable doesn’t mean it is a result.

3. Is it an outcome or a milestone? Are you looking at a snapshot during the process where you can measure your progress toward the end result relative to where you started? If the answer is yes, then you are looking at a result.