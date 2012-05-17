“Keep Shipping” Vs. “Keep Serving”: Why Startups Should Think Like Baristas

Today, I’m going to visit the Microsoft Accelerator at 320 Westlake Avenue in Seattle. Incidentally, the Azure Accelerator is accepting applications for ten slots to be given to developers who want to build a company, an app, or a service on the Azure platform. Microsoft is giving away three months of Azure hosting to help them, and partner TechStars is giving $20,000 to each developer. You have to pay for your own travel and hosting, but hey, $20,000 to build an app in the cloud? Look into it.

But back to Seattle, entrepreneurs, and coffee. Seattle does coffee.

I’ve been thinking about how entrepreneurs put things into the market. Everyone talks about “keep shipping.” I keep hearing this and seeing this written on walls and on bathroom stall doors.

But, do entrepreneurs ship things, or serve them? “Serve” connotes an idea of giving customers exactly what they want. “Ship” connotes throwing something out the warehouse door. I thnk they might have used it to deliver ideas of bulk and traction and heavy volume. But products “shipped” on the web need a certain individuality to them. They need a customer experience that feels and looks more intimate. So, isn’t it actually serving the customer?

I don’t make it to Seattle often, but when I do, I like to go to the Starbucks and enjoy a decaf latte, skim. I come to Startbucks because it got started here, and it makes me feel like I am making a pilgrimage to visit a great idea: coffee served quickly–though a little burnt tasting–exactly like the customer wants it. No more drip coffee from a filter bag that looks the same for everyone. No more communist coffee!

Coffee places like this do it right. They know what people want. They want coffee. They are prepared to serve that coffee by having on hand baristas who really dig making coffee. These baristas know that people like coffee the way they like it. There is a connection between the barista (a listening agent) and the customer (a demand agent). The baristas are prepared. Baristas serve two functions in this equation.