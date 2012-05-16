Flipboard Gets Audio From SoundCloud, NPR, PRI

Social reader Flipboard is adding audio content to its list of sourse streams. Social music site SoundCloud, as well as audio content makers PRI and NPR, are its first partners. Flipboard is also reaching out to users who are visually impaired–the app now integrates with Apple’s VoiceOver feature to read text out loud. Flipboard’s SoundCloud partnership is breaking the app reader mould set by the pre-audio Flipboard, and other reader apps like Zite and Google Currents. But considering Flipboard’s emphasis on social content–“Everything we do at Flipboard is fundamentally social,” Flipboard founder Evan Doll once told me–SoundCloud, a source of music from friends, is entirely consistently with the Flipboard flavor.