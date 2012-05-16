Facebook Hires Lightbox App Builder Team

Facebook has hired the team behind the photo app Lightbox, in a last minute pre-IPO shop–further evidence that Facebook cares a good deal about how users view and share photos on the social network. Lightbox founders Thai Tran and Nilesh Patel made the announcement on their blog yesterday, saying Facebook wouldn’t be acquiring the company itself, though Lightbox would no longer be accepting new users. Patel and Tran will be joining a team and leader that’s grown up since Facebook’s early college-style all-night coding sessions to a more careful, considered and deliberate product building culture.