Clean Toilet-Bowl Obsession, And Other Ways Mom Marketing Fails

There’s a new bravado among moms. Celebrity moms are writing books (Brooke Burke’s The Naked Mom, Tina Fey’s Bossypants), and everyday moms are coming out of the woodwork (Tiger Mom, Teen Mom, Attachment Mom) in an effort to prove to the world that there is no one “right” way to be a mom.

It’s a much-needed glimpse into the changing face of motherhood. These women are speaking up and teaching the world a thing or two about what it’s like to be a mom.

Unfortunately, most marketers don’t seem to have gotten the memo.

Why are moms in commercials so obsessed with cleaning? Why are they grinning from ear to ear? And why are they always thin, white, married and upper-middle class? Perhaps marketers also need to get the memo that 41 percent of all births in 2010 were to single mothers.

However, there is hope. Several big marketers are raising the bar of creativity with their advertising to moms. We saw the first a year ago with the overwhelming appeal of spots like Toyota Sienna’s “Swagger Wagon,” Volkswagen’s “The Force” and Walmart’s “Conveyor Belt” series.

A few of my latest favorites include: