GameStop At A Crossroads

Odds are, when you think of GameStop, you picture yourself trading in a handful of old titles to buy a new release or one of the retailers “pre-owned” games. You imagine yourself in that physical store. Now GameStop is relying that reputation as a gamers’ hub in a rapidly evolving era of gaming.

In 2004, when it spun off of Barnes & Noble, GameStop had already opened up a world of play by buying old titles in exchange for credit. The used business is still huge for the retailer–it reported $1.2 Billion in trade-in credit last year. It even owns a 200,000 square-foot facility in Dallas, Texas, that refurbished 17 million discs and 1 million consoles in 2011. Ninety percent of trade-ins come from members in GameStop’s loyalty program, PowerUp Rewards, which allows the company to track consumer trends. In 2011, the 17 million PowerUp members accounted for 59% of the retailer’s total sales.

But the market for used physical games could be changing soon. Nintendo announced that this year physical games for it’s handheld Nintendo 3DS and for the upcoming Wii U console will also come as digital versions. Sony had already gone this way with most of its games for its new PS Vita handheld. And rumors abound that the next consoles from Sony and Microsoft, likely coming in 2013, will have additional measures to counter used games in the form of linking purchases to a player account, ala iPhone apps.

So GameStop is scalling its breakthrough strategy–buying gently used products–and preparing for a new era of digital gaming by buying gently used companies, too. The GameStop of the future could look something like CostCo. and Netflix, rolled into one.

“We have over 17 million gaming whales,” ravenous consumers of game products, GameStop president Tony Bartel says, “And these whales love to spend money on physical games. They love to spend money on digital gaming. We call it a hybrid gamer and what we’re seeing is a transition from what used to be a physical business to a hybrid state.” With its deep connection to gamers, GameStop says it’s well-positioned for this shift. “We know exactly what people have in their library–over 250 million games have been logged into their library, these 17 million customers. So we know a lot about what their playing habits are. We now know what they are purchasing and what their purchase habits are and we are going back now and saying, ‘Hey, if you like that, you are going to like this.’ ” They project business from PowerUp members to grow from 59% of all sales to 75% by 2014.

The GameStop of today can be traced back to a long line of mergers with other game retailers, both in the U.S. (Funcoland and Electronics Boutique) and abroad (Micromania and Gamesman). It still operates some stores under the name EB Games. In 2010 GameStop acquired Kongregate, an online site for browser-based games–50,000 games in total. The casual market that plays these games are in the millions of players and GameStop hopes to find success in the same way that casual powerhouse Zynga has (290 million unique members). “Kongegrate revenue doubled last year, and that’s the second year in a row that we’ve seen revenue doubled, since we’ve owned them,” said Bartel.