Mahalo.com: Pivot or Die

After selling his blog syndicate Weblogs, Inc. for around $20 million and spending a year as an executive at AOL, Jason Calacanis departed corporate life wanting to do something big. The best way to do that, he figured, would be to pick something people use every day, and on the web in 2006 that meant email, instant messaging, or search. He opted for search, since a 1% market share would be worth about a billion dollars.

He envisioned a human-powered search engine that would offer prefab responses to popular search terms and wage war against the machines. This, he believed, would exploit a weakness in Google, which can have a hard time divining what you want. Much of the inspiration came from his wife, who had put together a short, neatly organized email for friends and family with links to places to stay and things to do in Kauai, Hawaii, where they held their wedding. Calacanis wondered why search results couldn’t be like that and aimed to compile the top 30%, or about 15,000 of the most oft-googled terms, to skim the cream from the entire search business. Because they would be curated by humans, sifted and sorted and condensed for maximum relevance, users would no longer face 10 million hits, as they are with Google, but just a few dozen.

About This Series The speed of today’s well-funded startups is brutal. But it does allow for change in direction. This series explores those destiny-altering decisions made by companies that have gone on to great success. Read more about their course corrections–and alternate endings–here.



On paper it sounded clever, and on paper is exactly how he pitched it to potential investors. Calacanis set up a meeting with Michael Moritz of Sequoia, the Menlo Park VC firm, and walked in with printouts for “iPod” and “Kauai vacation” taken from Google, Wikipedia, Yahoo, and a few other sites. He taped them to the wall, where some of them unfurled for 16 pages or more. Next to them, he placed his own single sheet of handmade results. “Which ones are the best?” he asked. It didn’t take long to raise $20 million from Sequoia, Elon Musk, Mark Cuban, and Union Square Ventures.

Calacanis then laid out $11,000 for the Mahalo.com domain name, which at one point had been a nude-celebrity site, hired a team of search compilers, and launched his business in Santa Monica, California. But things didn’t turn out the way he expected. While he was confident his team made search results that were 20% or 30% better, “to get people to switch from a free product to another free product, it has to be a magnitude better,” he says. “Even though there’s zero switching costs, there’s zero reason to switch.”