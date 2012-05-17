The 6 Huge Hiring Mistakes Everyone Makes

If you can recruit people who are talented, brilliant, natural leaders, it can make all the difference to your organization’s success–and your sanity as a leader. There is nothing that improves your chance of success more than having a strong, trusted team.

But even with the best intentions, you can choose badly. Particularly if you get really excited about a candidate and hire for the wrong reasons.

Here are six mistakes–some of which I’ve also made myself–that executives make when their misplaced enthusiasm for a candidate causes a superficial, rushed, and ultimately bad hiring decision.

1. Admire a past accomplishment too much

Very often a candidate will have an accomplishment in their past that is truly extraordinary. It’s more impressive than anything you’ve ever done and vastly overshadows the accomplishments of the other candidates. Wow! You’re Hired!

Don’t: Hire the candidate based on this one grand accomplishment alone.

Don't: Assume this breakthrough will be repeated for you!

Do: Make sure they are ahead of the pack on many of the other hiring needs too.

Do: Make sure to get them to talk about how they will think, learn about, and do the specific things you need now–don't assume brilliant success on the prior thing will automatically translate to brilliant success on what you need done.

Make sure you will love them just as much for other reasons—for the mainstream work they will do and for their personal contribution to your team. Don’t just hope for a repeat home run.