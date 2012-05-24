The Discovery Economy: How Your Credit Card Is Becoming A Data, Discounts Doorway

Square and similar systems have changed the way we pay for things. But they are not alone. Powered by simple smartphone systems and near-field communication tech, your credit card will soon become a doorway to discovering new stores, bargains, and ideas.

Yesterday American Express and Zynga revealed what at first blush could’ve been an Onion story: A plastic card powered by AmEx’s Serve system, enlivened with Zynga’s cutesy graphics and directly linked to your Zynga-powered online casual gaming experience. By paying for things in real life, the card affords you rewards much as you’d collect air miles–but in this case you get in-game credits for FarmVille. That’s pretty limited, although it may “introduce” you to new aspects of the game.

The Discovery Economy Apps, gadgets, and ideas for turning exploration into business

But AmEx has bigger plans. FarmVille is just an early experiment, and the idea is eventually to let brands advertise in games and, as a reward for interacting with the brand in the game format, you’ll get rewards added to your Serve card that you can spend in real life. AmEx makes money off the whole interaction, the brands get some very targeted advertising, and the consumers get a dash of fun–and may spend Serve rewards in a new place or on a new service they’d never before considered.

Meanwhile a new startup has plans to intimately link in-store loyalty deals with credit card information, turning the cards into much more than a payment tool. Mirth rewards you for being a regular at a merchant that’s signed up to its service: All you have to do as a consumer is set up a Mirth account, tap in your credit card number, enable Mirth to share some basic personal information, and then pay for something in the Mirth-ed store using the same card. Through regular visits you earn rewards in the form of discounts, and the retailers gets to discover all sorts of useful analytics about how and where you use your card–potentially a data goldmine.