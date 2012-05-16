How Savannah Has Transformed Into The Business Belle Of The South

Can you name the top four ports in the United States? Los Angeles and New York-New Jersey are obvious guesses for Nos. 1 and 2; Long Beach, comes as no surprise at No. 3. But Savannah as No. 4 (by container weight, according to 2009 Census data ) is unexpected–as are many other aspects of this entrepreneur-friendly city.

Founded in 1733, Savannah’s fertile environs grew cotton in abundance, while its snakingly convenient waterways to and from the Atlantic Ocean gave rise to a powerful port that has dominated ever since. During the Civil War, Sherman’s notorious “march to the sea” culminated in Savannah before heading north to ultimate victory; Savannah surrendered on Sherman’s arrival, preserving much of its historic downtown from destruction. Today tourists throng the city’s genteel streets.

Capitalizing on its port, Savannah is still strong in manufacturing: It counts jetmaker Gulfstream, International Paper, and construction equipment maker JCB among its corporate titans (not to mention that queen of unhealthy Southern cooking, Paula Deen Enterprises). Meanwhile, its startup scene is rife with technology, e-commerce, and graphic and motion design firms like Rails Machine, CommerceV3, and Paragon–a niche further fortified by the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) and Georgia Southern University.

What can the “Hostess City of the South” offer startups next? We talked to Steve Weathers, president and CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA) to find out. Here, he shares five things you need to know about starting a business in Savannah.

Think of Savannah as one mighty supply chain…

The Port of Savannah’s dominance springs from its convenient location: close to the Atlantic, I-95, and inland waterways and railroads that run west from the waterfront. As a result, it’s able to feed an entire supply chain. He cites Coastal Logistics Group as an example of how the port helps weave together related industries: “They’re a UPS on steroids,” he says. “They take a big piece of equipment and package it up for shipping [inland]. Or if you need it unboxed and assembled, then shipped to you, they’ll do that too.” Quite a few manufacturers–like Mitsubishi Power Systems, JCB, Imperial Sugar, and Diageo-Guinness Brands–opened key locations in Savannah to stay close to its massive distribution capabilities. The city is horizontally integrated, too: International Paper complements Weyerhaeuser’s bleached pulp products and Arizona Chemical’s pine-based chemicals and resins. Gulfstream operates in a thick military supply chain, which includes Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield.

…that operates globally, in both directions.