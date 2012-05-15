ISIS Announces Mobile Payment Merchant Partners

H/T The Verge. NFC’s slow start in the U.S. just got a bit of a boost–ISIS, the mobile payment consortium formed by Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, is announcing a slew of national and local merchant partners. Coca-Cola, Aeropostale, Dillard’s and Macy’s are among the first U.S.-wide adopters of the ISIS Mobile Wallet. Salt Lake City and Austin in Texas (a state that got a jump start on enabling ISIS payments)each have more than a dozen local participants that include cafes, grocery stores and car washes. According to the release, NFC devices with the ISIS Mobile Wallet will go on sale in Salt Lake City and Austin this summer.