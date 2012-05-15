Patent Watch: Google Personalizing Search Like Facebook Personalizes News?

Personalizing Google Search

Google’s algorithm doesn’t just decide what pops up on the first page of search results. It’s the stuff of complex third-party angst, law-making, lawsuits, and even the idea that the algorithm, based ultimately on decisions by human programmers, is protected under U.S. free speech laws. Google’s hyper-sensitive to it too, which makes brand-new U.S. patent number 8180776 all the more interesting.

It’s designed to “provide a mechanism and a methodology by which the user can variably adjust the degree to which his interests influence the results of a given search query.” It seems a bit like the way you can decide which status updates from which of your friends on Facebook are flowed into your “news” feed–Google’s patent outlines a set of parameters that you can adjust so that they affect which search results are featured in its response page after you type in a search query.

The problem with most searches is that while they are very good at matching the words in your query with results, they’re not good at reflecting users’ personal interests. As Google suggests in the introduction to the patent, this means if two people search for “drug testing in baseball” they’ll get the same results even if one is, perhaps professionally, looking to understand drug use in society, and the other is just interested in the sports angle of which teams have applied drug test protocols.

As useful as this would be, it also could be hellishly controversial, upsetting the SEO industry and all the fine-tuned ways that online publications get featured in search results. There would almost certainly be legal ramifications. Brace yourselves.

Product Placement Rewards On YouTube

Advertisers work hard and spend a frightful amount of money trying to grab our attention by paying for carefully constructed advertising campaigns on TV and in the movie theater, both as direct ads and product placements. Now Google’s got your back, big brands of the world! New U.S. patent 8180667 is all about “Rewarding creative use of product placements in user-contributed video.”

Google points out that hundreds of millions of YouTube clips get uploaded every day. What if you could get paid as an uploader for cleverly including a branded product in your clip? That would encourage you to be creative in making your video, and it would act as a de facto branded advert for an advertising partner (that of course Google would control via its existing paid ad channels). This patent is all about making that process as easy as possible by verifiying that a placed product is indeed featured in a clip automatically, mainly by looking for a branded logo using image processing and pattern recognition techniques.