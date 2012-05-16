10 Ways To Amplify A B2B PR Campaign

Nine times out of 10, a company seeking PR will equate

results with being quoted in the news, and rate the outcome by the prestige of

the publication. A CEO, for instance, will want to see his/her name quoted in The

New York Times or The Wall Street Journal or in the number one trade publication in

the firm’s category. And perhaps the CEO will mention wanting to get a little

bit of that social media glamour.

Nothing wrong with any of that, except that it’s an

incomplete understanding of B2B PR. Getting a company’s executive quoted in the Times or talked up in a trade publication doesn’t mean as a PR

professional that you can rest on your laurels. It also of course may be all

wet for a particular type of business.

Let me explain.

There’s a common misperception that B2B PR is all about media

placements.

The fact is that media hits are but part of the B2B PR equation

and if you stop at that you’ve ignored all the bounty that follows, as well as

everything else you can do. There’s content marketing, social media, video,

contests, surveys, blogs, and on and on. There is also the fact that top-tier

media may not be the ticket to fame for a particular company. If your business operates

in only a few states and has no intent to expand, for example, regional media may be more

effective. The fact is you need to focus on where your audience is.

Which brings me to an often overlooked part of B2B PR. For

PR results to be effective, they need to be merchandised.