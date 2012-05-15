Rebekah Brooks To Be Charged In Phone Hacking Case

Rebekah Brooks, former chief executive of News International, will been charged in connection with the U.K. phone hacking inquiry, on three counts of conspiracy to prevent the course of justice. Her husband Charlie Brooks, driver, and security staff are also being formally charged. According to the Telegraph, they are being accused of attempting to conceal information, documents and eletronics from Scotland Yard detectives. It’s the latest development in a potentially international privacy scandal that has resulted in the closure of one long-running UK newspaper.