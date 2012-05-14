Best Buy Chairman Steps Down

Via Reuters: Best Buy founder Richard Schulze has resigned as chairman of the company he started in 1966. An investigation revealed that Schulze knew about ex-CEO Brian Dunn’s improper relationship with a female co-worker. Schulze has admitted that he found about the relationship and “confronted” Dunn, but failed to inform the board. This is the latest leadership shakeup for the company (Dunn resigned in early April) which is being challenged by online electronics merchants like Amazon.