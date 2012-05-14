5 Ways To Smarter Ideas From Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell

Since 2006, the monthly networking event Mindshare has brought together some of Los Angeles’ smartest entrepreneurs, artists, and inventors with the promise of cheap booze, local music, and often mind-blowing presentations. Described by founder Doug Campbell of Syyn Labs as the lovechild of TED and Burning Man (without the self-seriousness of either of those events), Mindshare commemorated its 50th consecutive month over the weekend with a three-day celebration of art, music, and technology. In addition to featuring curiosities like a giant Jenga tower and musical cacti, the event’s impressive crop of speakers explored “what comes next” in fields like space exploration, game design, and health, not to mention more mysterious arts like bio-fashion and something called digital vasectomy or “scrotoscoping” (which isn’t actually as frightening as it sounds).

But the real showstopper came when Atari founder/serial innovator Nolan Bushnell took the stage to impart some of the wisdom he’s learned over his 40-year career as an inventor and innovator. Considering his tech-crazed audience, and the fact that Bushnell was arguably the prototype for the modern tech entrepreneur, his advice for the new technorati was surprisingly and refreshingly analog:

Be Uncomfortable

“You wanna build your IQ higher in the next two years? Be uncomfortable. That means, learn something where you have a beginner’s mind. I like to play chess. So it turns out, the neurogenesis (the birth of new brain cells) of chess, for me, is over. My brain grew a great deal when I was first learning, but once I really got it down, it’s very, very incremental. So if you want to do it right, learn how to ski. And then once you feel like you’re kind of under control, learn how to snowboard. And then learn how to rollerblade, then do tai chi, then do yoga. Stay on the uncomfortable path and you will find that you can get smarter.”

Look For Beauty



“Walk to work, even if it’s four miles. Ride a bike to work. Drive a different way. On your way there, try to find beauty. You’d be surprised how much more of the neighborhood you can perceive and experience when you’re looking for unique spots of beauty. When you get to work, you’ll find that you have a better attitude, you’re more content, and you can put away your Zoloft.”