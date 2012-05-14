Meyer Sound Wires Eatery For Custom Noise Control

Via the San Francisco Chronicle: Restaurants are modernizing their interiors with online booking features and touch-screen ordering options, but one restaurant in California is remodeling a more subtle part of the dining experience–noise. Comal, a Mexican restaurant in Berkeley, is wired with a high-tech noise control system made by Meyer Sound, featuring equipment that’s usually found in concert halls and recording studios. Art on the walls hide noise dampeners, and an army of microphones all around the restaurant pick up noise in the room as patrons bite down on their burritos. Depending on how busy (or buzzy) he wants his restaurant to feel, owner and ex-band manager John Paluska lets the sound back into the restaurant, controlling the system with his iPad.