For Toyota, JPMorgan, And State Farm, Arizona Is The Silicon Valley Of Data Security

In the desert, only the hardiest plants and animals survive. They develop spines and foul smells to ward off water thieves, and poisons to cut down competition. They hunker down, specialize, and waste nothing.

You could say the same about startups in Arizona. Here, thanks to some auspicious geography, sprawling data centers and fraud-prevention companies bloom like the cacti and agaves of a growing tech ecosphere.

Phoenix’s tech scene in particular is beginning to coalesce. Household names like LifeLock, Go Daddy, and iCrossing (all Arizona-born) employ thousands of programmers and product managers, some of whom are now spinning off or joining startups of their own. The Arizona Commerce Authority is distributing $3 million in state-sponsored “innovation grants” to startup companies, according to AZCentral, and incubators are starting to spring up.

This reflects a broader trend in top-10-population cities in the U.S. The Internet and other technology have made the costs of starting a company plummet, and movements like The Lean Startup in addition to tech incubators are spreading entrepreneurial culture to nearly every corner of the country.

But Phoenix and the surrounding region stand out for a reason that has nothing to do with technology. Landlocked and flat, they lack the natural disasters that beset other large cities. For that reason, major companies like JPMorgan Chase, Toyota, and State Farm Insurance keep gigantic data centers near Phoenix. Local entrepreneurs have found opportunities in this concentration.

“With many of the top financial institutions having risk operations in town, it may be part of the reason why several startups are security- and fraud-focused,” says Ori Eisen, founder and chief innovation officer of fraud detection startup 41st Parameter. “We are working to help make Phoenix/Scottsdale a center for this kind of work. Perhaps we should name it something like ‘Secure Valley.’”