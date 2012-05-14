Yahoo’s CEO Saga Sees Thompson Out, Levinsohn In [Updated]

Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson has now left his post, in a dramatic and speedy switch after the company had seemed to drag its heels in dealing with Thompson’s falsified résumé. According to AllThingsD Thompson will say he’s leaving for “personal reasons.” His replacement comes from inside Yahoo’s ranks, having recently headed its American unit and being a senior executive at Fox before that. As part of the closure of the Thompson affair, new board member Fred Amoroso–involved in inestigating Thompson–will be promoted to being chairman of the board.

Update: As reported by the Wall Street Journal, prior to resigning Scott Thompson disclosed to the board of directors of Yahoo that he has very recently been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. This explains the “personal” nature of his resignation, although details are still scarce.

