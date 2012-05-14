Iran Begins To Lock Out The World From Its Intranet, Beginning With Email

Iran has just required its nationals working in certain institutions to only use its own Iranian-sourced email providers, and to stop interacting with emails received from any other source–effectively forbidding access to the outside world by email. The move affects employees in banks, insurance firms, and telecoms companies. Universities are similarly affected, which also closes off email access by Iran’s academics and researchers. The government argues it’s to prevent scraping of data from email by foreign entities, but it looks a lot like one of the primary moves to create a long-rumored Iran-only intranet in reaction to the use of the net to foment anti-government resistance and spread news of Iran’s treatment of its population.