Top 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

Here are the stories you read, shared, tweeted, and pinned this week.

By Dan Asadorian

This week’s top 10 gives you a glimpse into the minds of top designers, advertisers, and a Chief Collaboration Officer (bet you didn’t even know that existed). We also have some great videos from a SunRun campaign that hopes to bring solar energy into the mainstream, and an infographic that will have you thinking twice before you invite your advertising friends over to party.

Lipstick Kiss


1. Infographic Confirms It: Advertising People Are Not Normal
Co.Create

This infographic confirms what most of us already knew: Advertisers are a different breed, and you should probably be keeping a watchful eye on them at office parties.

Clown Hat


2. Why Your Company Needs A Chief Collaboration Officer
Fast Company

With the growing emphasis on collaboration and innovation, Lydia Dishman outlines why your company needs a CCO.

iPad Swipe


3. It Exists! MIT Creates Tech For Moving Files Across Devices With A Swipe
Co.Design

Suzanne LaBarre discovers one of the most intuitive UI apps yet.

Instagram Camera


4. The Real-Life Instagram Camera Is So Crazy That It Just Might Work

Co.Design

Mark Wilson outlines why an obsolete product just might hit it big.

FB Advertising


5. The Truth About Facebook Advertising
Fast Company

Michael Lazerow gives you an inside look at how Facebook advertisers are succeeding in the social media landscape.

Lighting Matches


6. Hijacking Emotion Is The Key To Engaging Your Audience
Fast Company

Helio Fred Garcia shares his thoughts on how to engage an audience and keep them interested.

Missile Launch


7. 5 Startup Lessons From Belly, Which Just Snagged $10 Million In Funding From Andreessen Horowitz
Fast Company

E.B. Boyd gives some great advice to prospective and young startups.

Dieter Rams


8. Dieter Rams On Good Design As A Key Business Advantage
Co.Design

Dieter Rams shares his thoughts on life, design, and how the two intertwine.

Kash Sree


9. “I Either Get Headhunted Or Fired”: How A Real Mad Man Creates Work That People Line Up To See
Fast Company

David Zax interviews one of the top creative minds in the industry. Check out his Nintendo ad at the bottom (it is especially fantastic).

SunRun Solar Panels


10. Brilliant Solar Ads Say Screw The Environment, It’s About Paying Less
Co.Exist

SunRun hopes to get solar power to the masses by appealing to your wallet, not your conscience.

