Top 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

This week's top 10 gives you a glimpse into the minds of top designers, advertisers, and a Chief Collaboration Officer (bet you didn't even know that existed). We also have some great videos from a SunRun campaign that hopes to bring solar energy into the mainstream, and an infographic that will have you thinking twice before you invite your advertising friends over to party.
1. Infographic Confirms It: Advertising People Are Not Normal
Co.Create
This infographic confirms what most of us already knew: Advertisers are a different breed, and you should probably be keeping a watchful eye on them at office parties.
2. Why Your Company Needs A Chief Collaboration Officer
Fast Company
With the growing emphasis on collaboration and innovation, Lydia Dishman outlines why your company needs a CCO.
3. It Exists! MIT Creates Tech For Moving Files Across Devices With A Swipe
Co.Design
Suzanne LaBarre discovers one of the most intuitive UI apps yet.
4. The Real-Life Instagram Camera Is So Crazy That It Just Might Work
Co.Design
Mark Wilson outlines why an obsolete product just might hit it big.
5. The Truth About Facebook Advertising
Fast Company
Michael Lazerow gives you an inside look at how Facebook advertisers are succeeding in the social media landscape.
6. Hijacking Emotion Is The Key To Engaging Your Audience
Fast Company
Helio Fred Garcia shares his thoughts on how to engage an audience and keep them interested.
7. 5 Startup Lessons From Belly, Which Just Snagged $10 Million In Funding From Andreessen Horowitz
Fast Company
E.B. Boyd gives some great advice to prospective and young startups.
8. Dieter Rams On Good Design As A Key Business Advantage
Co.Design
Dieter Rams shares his thoughts on life, design, and how the two intertwine.
9. “I Either Get Headhunted Or Fired”: How A Real Mad Man Creates Work That People Line Up To See
Fast Company
David Zax interviews one of the top creative minds in the industry. Check out his Nintendo ad at the bottom (it is especially fantastic).
10. Brilliant Solar Ads Say Screw The Environment, It’s About Paying Less
Co.Exist
SunRun hopes to get solar power to the masses by appealing to your wallet, not your conscience.
