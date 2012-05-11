Facebook Tests Paid Posts

Via Stuff.co.nz: Facebook is testing a new pay-and-promote system among Facebook users, charging a small fee to give users better viewing time for their posts. A screenshot grabbed by New Zealand site Stuff.co.nz shows that for $2.00 (paid via PayPal or a favorite credit card) users can “Highlight an important post,” and “Make sure friends see this.” An Australia spokesperson for Facebook confirmed to Stuff.co.nz that Facebook was testing this feature in three different ways–offering it for free, for a fixed fee, or at staggered rates. So far, this looks like a localized test. As Stuff points out, this could be one of the ways Facebook is thinking of making money from its enormous user base.