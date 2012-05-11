Microsoft Overhauls Bing With Social Media Suggestions

To better compete with Google, Microsoft has revealed a new makeover for its Bing search engine site. Designed to combat “search overload” the new Bing results page feature a new sidebar function that lists relevant posts from a user’s Facebook and Twitter contacts as they search for keywords. The algorithm even intelligently suggests people who may have an opinon on the search words using information gleaned from their “Liking” habits. The revamp will hopefully bring more traffic to Bing and thus bump up Microsoft’s income from advertising partners–to help offset Microsoft’s online losses. The new design will roll out across the U.S. over the next several weeks, and then to other territories.