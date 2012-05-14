7 Tips For Escaping The Office, Without Taking Time Off

Want to escape the office but don’t want to blow through your vacation days?

Not to worry. All you need is some courage and a bit of flexibility, and you too

will soon be sipping margaritas in the shade. Get started by packing up your iPad and smartphone. Now, follow these instructions and off you go:

Email

Tip # 1 -You will need to appear active on email or fellow

workers will smell a rat. The ‘out of office’ assistant is a definite ‘no-no.’

Instead, set filters that identify things you really need to see, and send

those to a ‘high-priority’ mail box. Let everything else wallow. When you get

back to the office, feign an email meltdown. Tell everyone that you had an

email problem and that all incoming messages from the last few days have gone

missing, so that if there is something important, please re-send.

Tip #2 – Next, pre-write some messages that won’t

come back to bit you later on. Some examples include asking for feedback on

some new ideas you are working on, pointing out some new article you found, or

congratulating people for a job well-done. Then post the messages to go out during

hours you should be online. Outlook has

a feature called “Delay Delivery” and Gmail has a plugin called Boomerang. Both will do the trick.

For dealing with the responses, refer back to tip #1.

Presence Awareness

Tip #3 – Appear available. In today’s age of hyper-connectivity, nobody

will be fooled by the email trick alone. No, today, people expect you to be available

24/7. No problem. If you use enterprise

instant messengers like Microsoft Lync, your online status can be updated

directly from your Outlook calendar. Create some “meetings” so that you will appear

offline periodically. Then, from the smartphone or iPad, use the Lync

application to periodically change your status to “do not disturb” and “appear

away.” (A steady “busy” status will appear

suspicious.) Sure, it takes a bit of

effort, but isn’t it worth it? If you

are really audacious, change your location to something unexpected like “heads

down on a big project.” People will tend to leave you alone.

Twitter

Tip #4 – Tweet like there’s no tomorrow. Use tools like Hootsuite to schedule tweets with

important-sounding statements, like “just had a great epiphany–isn’t

creativity awesome?” Better yet, load up on some great sounding quotes from

dead statesmen; Jefferson and Churchill are always good. Tweeting these out gives

the impression you are working on something important. Make sure some of these tweets are sent out at

crazy hours, so it looks like you never stop working. With the basic Hootsuite paid account, you

can schedule up to 50 tweets; that should be plenty to get you through a long

weekend.