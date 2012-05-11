Can Groupon Rewards Transform Local Commerce?

Yesterday’s nationwide launch of the Groupon Rewards customer loyalty program was the latest step in the Chicago company’s attempt to move away from its identity as solely a purveyor of deals and toward being known as a provider of a range of services for local merchants.

The Rewards program allows merchants to set up loyalty programs for their customers. Instead of relying on a buy-10-get-one-free punch-card-style system, merchants can design their own terms, like giving a spa treatment after a customer spends a certain amount of money.

The program is run digitally, so customers don’t even have to stuff another set of paper cards in their wallets. Groupon automatically tracks how much customers spend where via the credit card associated with their account. Both merchants and customers can see where they stand by logging in to their individual Groupon accounts.

The program was piloted in Philadelphia beginning in the fourth quarter of last year and is now available in 26 markets, with another 10 on deck. Groupon says that about 30% of eligible merchants in each market have signed up to participate. While many top national brands like Starbucks and Best Buy have amped up their own loyalty programs of late, the local market is fairly wide open, though Groupon may ultimately compete with the likes of Foursquare for your loyalty.

Groupon Rewards general manager Jay Hoffman tells Fast Company the program acts as a natural complement to deals. If deals are about getting customers in the door, Rewards are about getting them to keep spending. Groupon and other deals programs have suffered backlash from some merchants who said deals weren’t necessarily a good strategy because deal-buyers didn’t necessarily become regular customers.