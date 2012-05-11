The True Economic Value Of Women

Every year in the lead up to Mother’s Day, analysts and pundits are busy calculating the holiday’s economic impact. This year, consumer spending is expected to reach around $18.6 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. But maximizing the real economic value of women needs to be seen as a core strategy of the recovery and part of the dialogue year-round.

These were among the challenges discussed at the White House forum on women in the economy. It was a valuable opportunity for business leaders and our counterparts in government to focus on the best practices and solutions to help women–and our nation–get to where we need to be to fuel a stronger economy and greater competitiveness.

There’s no question that America has come a long way to bring women into the economic fold. Women make up half of the U.S. workforce and comprise $5 trillion in purchasing power, according to “The Gender Dividend,” a report released by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. Global Public Sector. In addition, women influence half of private wealth in the United States, and surveys continue to reveal women often take the lead in spending decisions in the household.

But lately progress has slowed, in part because of the recession, but also because Americans have been lulled into a sense of stagnation. Our nation cannot afford to become complacent–there is still a long way to go to achieve equality, particularly in the boardroom. Though nearly 73 percent of Fortune 500 companies now have at least one female executive officer, just three percent are led by women and the percentage of women corporate officers has flatlined. According to Catalyst, it could take until 2075 before women have reached parity with men on corporate boards.

We need to do more to consistently move women into key decision making and leadership roles–the roles that have the greatest impact on business success. And this is only going to grow more urgent; all demographic data suggests that women are among our nation’s fastest growing workforce and consumer base.

More than ever before, supporting women in the workplace and marketplace should be viewed as a business and economic imperative. The return on investment–the gender dividend–is exponential. This means that every investment made to help women advance in the workplace and in the marketplace yields greater returns for our businesses, our communities, and our economy. For example, Fortune 500 companies that rank in the top quartile for women representation on their boards outperform the bottom quartile by more than 53 percent on return on equity, according to Catalyst. That’s the gender dividend in action.