Listen: Steve Jobs On The Payoff Of A Great Employee

Journalist Brent Schlender drew from dozens of conversations with Steve Jobs from over a quarter century of reporting to make the case that Jobs’ so-called “wilderness years,” his time between Apple stints, were some of his most formative.

Read highlights from The Lost Steve Jobs Tapes. Or check here all week for new audio snippets from our May cover story . Download our iPad app to hear excerpts from “The Lost Steve Jobs Tapes,” along with a special podcast with never-before-heard audio.

For the first time, we’re offering some of those snippets online. In this clip, from June 1995, Jobs says the difference between using good hardware can be a 2:1 difference for a company. But the difference between a company with superb programmers vs. average ones is 25:1, he says, adding, “That’s probably … certainly the secret to my success. It’s that we’ve gone to exceptional lengths to hire the best people.”