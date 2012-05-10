SoundCloud Announces Redesign

SoundCloud has announced a slick new redesign that’s “simpler, faster, and more social.” SoundCloud, which is in its fifth year, has picked up 15 million amateur and pro users who use it to record and share music and sounds, and view sound profiles. In the new “Next Soundcloud” profile pages have been goosed up, and a new “Repost” button allows users to share what their friends have been listening to. With so much going on, a real-time notifications center keeps users updated about changes in the SoundCloudiverse.