Kindle Lending Library Will Stock Harry Potter Series

Amazon just announced that the Harry Potter series will be available in the Kindle Lending library (available for free to Amazon Prime members) starting in June. Until now, the Harry Potter e-books were only available through J.K. Rowling’s custom site, Pottermore.com, which had been promoted as the only portal to e-books and audiobooks for Potter. But the site was much-delayed, and now Amazon has gained exclusive access to license the collection. Amazon hinted yesterday that such plans were in the making, when it featured an enormous owl on the Kindle home page with accompanying text that read, “Wizardry is on the way.”