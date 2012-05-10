The Discovery Economy: Why Sharing Your Identity Is A Good Thing

At last month’s Coachella a lot more went down than grooving in the fields of Indio. The hot-ticket festival’s organizers tested out smart radio chip-embedded armbands that let music lovers automatically verify their ticket by “checking in” at digital gates. But those armbands were much more than hard-to-fake entry passes: They were Coachella showing us a near future where we voluntarily share a touch of personal information, your digital DNA if you like, to discover a whole raft of new information and experiences.

The Discovery Economy Apps, gadgets, and ideas for turning exploration into business

About 30,000 people used their radio-chip-embedded armbands to check in (or “Live Click”) all around Coachella and automatically update their Facebook status and post updates to their various social media about what they were doing and who they were seeing perform. For Coachella, it meant the online audience grew exponentially–to more than 30 million people, festival organizers announced. The armbands were just an experiment, and the plan is to perhaps expand their powers and let them act as cashless payment systems in the future.

The radio-chip pass has been tried before, on a much smaller scale at a Belgian music festival where NFC-embedded festival passes let fans make Facebook friends simply by holding their passes over a check-in portal. There were also games, unlockable digital media bonuses, and even a group photo booth.