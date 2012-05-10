Apple To Help Pay For Foxconn Factory Fixes

Via Reuters: Apple will dip into its $100 billion cash pile and help offset Foxconn’s expenses in improving factory conditions and worker hours. The announcement came from Foxconn’s Terru Gou as the company broke ground for a new Shanghai HQ. This is the latest of Apple’s attempts to improve its relationship with its Chinese manufacturing partners. Early this year, Apple was criticized for turning a blind eye to long hours and cramped living conditions at partner factories. The company responded swiftly, and invited the Fair Labor Association to audit Foxconn. As more evidence that it was taking the issue seriously, Tim Cook made a personal visit to a factory in Zhengzhou–the first Apple CEO to do so. Also, in response to FLA’s scathing review, Apple has been posting monthly updates about ongoing improvements.